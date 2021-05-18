Substandard wheat, Advisor suspends license of Chakdara Flour Mills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Food, Khaliq ur Rehman on Tuesday while taking notice of the supply of substandard wheat flour to the consumers by the flour mills in Dir Lower district, has ordered suspension of the license of a flour mills and initiation of an inquiry to fix responsibility on elements involved.

The Advisor on food was chairing a meeting called after a video went viral on social media showing worms and other hazardous substances in wheat flour provided by the flour mills in Dir Lower district.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Food, Khushal Khan, Director Food Muhammad Zubair and officials concerned.

The Advisor on Food also sought complete details of subsidized wheat flour provided during the month of Ramzan. A detailed report on flour mills of Dir Lower district was also presented at the meeting.

Taking serious notice of the wrongdoings indicated in the report, the Advisor on Food, Khaliqur Rehman suspended the license of Chakdara Flour Mills and directed a detailed inquiry against the flour mills.

He directed for presenting findings of the inquiry to his office within one week of time.

On the occasion he directed the officers for paying visits across the province and presenting a same report of every district to his office.

He said the government was spending billions of rupees to provide relief to its people and despite that if the people did not get any relief then it was a matter of great concern. No compromise, he said, would be made on the quality of the product. The modus operandi of reward and punishment would strictly be implemented, he warned.

Rehman said the Food Department has made all the necessary arrangements for procurement of the wheat and purchase of the product would start within a few days. The Food Department, he said, was being put on modern lines so that people could benefit from the government's endeavors.