UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Substandard Wheat, Advisor Suspends License Of Chakdara Flour Mills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Substandard wheat, Advisor suspends license of Chakdara Flour Mills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Food, Khaliq ur Rehman on Tuesday while taking notice of the supply of substandard wheat flour to the consumers by the flour mills in Dir Lower district, has ordered suspension of the license of a flour mills and initiation of an inquiry to fix responsibility on elements involved.

The Advisor on food was chairing a meeting called after a video went viral on social media showing worms and other hazardous substances in wheat flour provided by the flour mills in Dir Lower district.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Food, Khushal Khan, Director Food Muhammad Zubair and officials concerned.

The Advisor on Food also sought complete details of subsidized wheat flour provided during the month of Ramzan. A detailed report on flour mills of Dir Lower district was also presented at the meeting.

Taking serious notice of the wrongdoings indicated in the report, the Advisor on Food, Khaliqur Rehman suspended the license of Chakdara Flour Mills and directed a detailed inquiry against the flour mills.

He directed for presenting findings of the inquiry to his office within one week of time.

On the occasion he directed the officers for paying visits across the province and presenting a same report of every district to his office.

He said the government was spending billions of rupees to provide relief to its people and despite that if the people did not get any relief then it was a matter of great concern. No compromise, he said, would be made on the quality of the product. The modus operandi of reward and punishment would strictly be implemented, he warned.

Rehman said the Food Department has made all the necessary arrangements for procurement of the wheat and purchase of the product would start within a few days. The Food Department, he said, was being put on modern lines so that people could benefit from the government's endeavors.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Same Dir All From Government Wheat Billion Flour

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

23 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

23 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

23 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

23 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

25 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.