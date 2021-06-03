Substantial growth in Cargo handling at ports over last 11 months: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that substantial growth in Cargo handling at ports over last 11 months clearly reflects robust economic activity.

In a tweet, he said that from July-May 2021, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Cargo handling has been registering more than 25.71 per cent growth year on year basis.

"Similarly container Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) showed more than 13.6 per cent while ship movements exhibited 21.3 per cent growth," he added.

The minister said the volume of Port Qasim Cargo handling was also on rise, showing more than 2.65 per cent growth.