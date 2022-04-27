Subzwari calls on chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari on Wednesday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters to discuss matters of maritime importance.

According to the press release, the Naval Chief apprised the Minister of Pakistan's Naval Affairs and highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan Navy in the development and security of the marine sector of Pakistan. The Chief of Naval Staff also highlighted the maritime potential of the country and stressed the need to take full advantage of it.

Minister Subzwari appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in the development and progress of Marine Sector of Pakistan and its firm commitment of maintaining International Maritime Peace. Minister assured to work in great coordination to work for the betterment of the nation.