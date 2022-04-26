Subzwari discuss USD3.8 bln KCCDZ project with General Manager CRBC Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari on Tuesday held a meeting with General Manager to China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) Pakistan, Mr. Lyu Ming to discuss USD 3.8 billion development project under Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Zone (KCCDZ).

According to the press release, the CRBC elaborated the operation and significance of the project to the Minister and discussed the policy demands from the government of Pakistan. Minister Faisal Subzwari showed his great interest over the project's significance that would uplift the lifestyle of people of Karachi and would generate numerous employment opportunities.

Furthermore, CRBC showed its concern over the delayed response for the past three years that is hampering the implementation of the project.

The Minister assured the CRBC delegation full assistance from the Ministry and undertook that he will take this case at the earliest to all the stakeholders including Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister Sindh, Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and promised to expedite the process in the fastest pace.

Minister Subzwari showed gratitude to the CRBC for the visit and informed them to meet again after the discussion with all the stakeholders involved is finalized.

"MoMa will not lose a single day, we will do everything that is required immediately", Minister Faisal Subzwari*The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs, Joint Secretary Maritime Affairs and Senior Officials of the Ministry and CRBC.