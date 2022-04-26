UrduPoint.com

Subzwari Discuss USD3.8 Bln KCCDZ Project With General Manager CRBC Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Subzwari discuss USD3.8 bln KCCDZ project with General Manager CRBC Pakistan

Federal Minister Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari on Tuesday held a meeting with General Manager to China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) Pakistan, Mr. Lyu Ming to discuss USD 3.8 Billion development project under Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Zone (KCCDZ).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari on Tuesday held a meeting with General Manager to China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) Pakistan, Mr. Lyu Ming to discuss USD 3.8 billion development project under Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Zone (KCCDZ).

According to the press release, the CRBC elaborated the operation and significance of the project to the Minister and discussed the policy demands from the government of Pakistan. Minister Faisal Subzwari showed his great interest over the project's significance that would uplift the lifestyle of people of Karachi and would generate numerous employment opportunities.

Furthermore, CRBC showed its concern over the delayed response for the past three years that is hampering the implementation of the project.

The Minister assured the CRBC delegation full assistance from the Ministry and undertook that he will take this case at the earliest to all the stakeholders including Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister Sindh, Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and promised to expedite the process in the fastest pace.

Minister Subzwari showed gratitude to the CRBC for the visit and informed them to meet again after the discussion with all the stakeholders involved is finalized.

"MoMa will not lose a single day, we will do everything that is required immediately", Minister Faisal Subzwari*The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs, Joint Secretary Maritime Affairs and Senior Officials of the Ministry and CRBC.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister China Visit Road United States Dollars All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Karachi Port Employment

Recent Stories

HCSTSI congratulates newly elected HCCI officer be ..

HCSTSI congratulates newly elected HCCI officer bearers

55 seconds ago
 Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuzz with shoppe ..

Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuzz with shoppers

56 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court reserves verdict on Hamza Shehba ..

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on Hamza Shehbaz's plea over oath-taking issu ..

58 seconds ago
 Canada to Send 8 Armored Vehicles to Ukraine - US ..

Canada to Send 8 Armored Vehicles to Ukraine - US Defense Secretary

1 minute ago
 President strongly condemns Karachi blast targetin ..

President strongly condemns Karachi blast targeting Chinese nationals

5 minutes ago
 99 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

99 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.