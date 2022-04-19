UrduPoint.com

Subzwari Takes Charge As Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Subzwari takes charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs

Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari has taken charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari has taken charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs here on Tuesday.

Minister Subzwari was welcomed in his office by Additional Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry, said a press release.

The minister received briefing on the functions and affairs of the Ministry from Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs.

On the occasion, the minister assured that he will soon visit all the departments of the ministry in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit All From

Recent Stories

Violators of constitution, watch thieves to go to ..

Violators of constitution, watch thieves to go to jails: Sana Ullah

1 minute ago
 Putin Accepts Pashinyan's Invitation to Visit Yere ..

Putin Accepts Pashinyan's Invitation to Visit Yerevan in H2 2022 - Joint Stateme ..

1 minute ago
 UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Sc ..

UN Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attacks on Schools in Kabul - Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Quarter of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Cr ..

Quarter of Italians Doubt Russia Committed 'War Crimes' in Ukraine - Poll

1 minute ago
 UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

47 minutes ago
 Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Un ..

Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Under Rubble - Reports

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.