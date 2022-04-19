Subzwari takes charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs

Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari has taken charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari has taken charge as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs here on Tuesday.

Minister Subzwari was welcomed in his office by Additional Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry, said a press release.

The minister received briefing on the functions and affairs of the Ministry from Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs.

On the occasion, the minister assured that he will soon visit all the departments of the ministry in Karachi.