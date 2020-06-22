UrduPoint.com
SUC Condoles Talib Jauhari's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:51 PM

Shia Ulema Council (SUC) Pakistan on Monday expressed its heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent religious scholar, President Shia Democratic Alliance Pakistan Allama Talib Jauhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Shia Ulema Council (SUC) Pakistan on Monday expressed its heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent religious scholar, President Shia Democratic Alliance Pakistan Allama Talib Jauhari.

In a condolence message,SUC paid rich tributes to late poet, historian and philosopher Allama Talib Jauhari for serving islam the entire life.

Central Secretary General SUC Allama Arif Wahidi prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile in a separate message, Chief of Tehreek-e-Jafria Allama Sajid Naqvi also condoled the demise of Allama Talib Jauhari. "His scholarly services will never be forgotten " he said.

