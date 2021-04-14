Success can be achieved by committing to excellence: VC Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin

Centre for Guidance, Career Planning and Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organized a two-day seminar and workshop on Strategy Execution at Sir Syed Tower

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Centre for Guidance, Career Planning and Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organized a two-day seminar and workshop on Strategy Execution at Sir Syed Tower.

It was attended by Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Advisor to Chancellor, Siraj Khilji, Deans, Chairmen, HODs and others. The event was conducted by the SSUET Alumni, the renowned Program Analyst, Business Developer and Consultant Asadullah Choudhry who is also the Founder CEO of AUC.

Appreciating the efforts to promote corporate culture, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that a company's values are the core of its culture and vision articulates a company's purpose, while values offer a set of guidelines on the behaviors and mindsets needed to achieve that vision.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the survival of the university depends on how to proceed in future and how to think differently. Every organization makes plans for the development or betterment of their firm, but plans fail, not because they are bad, instead, plans fail because leaders are busy running the business. And running the business is different game altogether from delivering the strategy. Developing a strategy requires hard choices and making hard choices is the essence of strategy.

Underscoring the employees' mindset, he said that people here are reluctant to change, while change is inevitable for success and progress. It is totally a wrong strategy to start many projects at a time without considering available sources and resources. Always pay attention to the complexity of change and the necessity of matching skills and behaviours to organizational goals, ensuring everyone in the organization is moving in the same direction. Success can be achieved by taking initiative, committing to excellence, building customer value through right decision with good teamwork. Aim high, inspire others.

The event was actually a brainstorming session on how to position Sir Syed University and what actions are needed to make it a prospering university at international level.

Giving his presentation, Founder CEO, AUC and business developer and consultant, Asadullah Choudhry, pointed out that 70% people do not know the difference between vision and mission and most of the organizations do not know how to implement strategy. Vision is a goal you set and mission is why the organization exists and what we do. You sell vision to the investors. You sell mission to the customers and you sell values to yourself. Strategy means winning choices. How to make a choice in an uncertain environment to win now and in future. A plan of action designed to achieve a long-term or overall aim is strategy. It is checked with the perspective of competition.

He suggested to create business models and to promote project based working. "You cannot be good in all areas. Add before subtract. Set minimum performance criteria. Learn art of delegation. Do not set the time to do the work, set the time to do the right work. Change and update your personality. Sir Syed University can sell its services and research to other organizations. Data science and artificial intelligence are two powerful skills of the university to take advantage of," he added.

Highlighting the Blue ocean strategy, Choudhry said that this strategy is the simultaneous pursuit of differentiation and low cost to open up a new market space and create new demand. It is about creating and capturing uncontested market space, thereby making the competition irrelevant.

Asadullah Choudhry engaged the participants in different exercises during brainstorming session to generate effective ideas and concepts. In the end, certificates were given to the participants. Chancellor Jawaid Anwar along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali and Siraj Khilji presented SSUET souvenir to the guest speaker Asadullah Choudhry.