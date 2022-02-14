Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th February, 2022) Success comes with a struggle and intense dedication. Muhammad Ismail is a live example of years of efforts to mark his success in the Digital Marketing field.

As Bobby Unser wisely said, "Success comes from having dreams that are bigger than your fears." A strong, dedicated, and fearless Muhammad Ismail faced many challenges at the start. A big family with a lot of responsibilities did not create a barrier to the success of Ismail. He believed in Allah, and indeed Allah rewarded him back.

Born in Pakpattan, a small city of Punjab, Pakistan, Muhammad Ismail created a massive impact in the lives of many friends and around his locality. He teaches them the skills of digital marketing free of cost. Many young and inspirational leaders are motivated by his success stories.

It is rightly said by Abraham Lincoln, "Whatever you are, be a good one." Apart from all success, he is still a humble and loving personality. Due to this reason, hundreds of people loved him from the core of their hearts.

Muhammad Ismail Successes in Digital Marketing

He deals with my businesses and helps them to establish themselves properly. His clients are around the globe. He worked on Fiverr and Upwork (the freelancing platforms) and also his clients reached him on his Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn profiles. His clients are local as well as from the USA, EUROPE, and UAE. He created many Shopify stores as well as AdSense and Affiliate sites for his clients. The quality of work is outstanding, according to his clients' reviews. Most of them are repeated customers.

Muhammad Ismail is a firm believer in quality work, dedication and passion. He always provides more than what the client pays. Through his experience, he learned many skills where he provides his services, including Search Engine Optimization services and Facebook and Instagram services. The reviews on his profiles are always 5/5. This is because, after the completion of work, he also helps his clients to properly implement the strategies which he delivered adequately. That's why the success ratio is 99.99%.

FROM A FAILURE TO A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSMAN

According to Muhammad Ismail, failure is a part of success. We fail every day, and then we rise, fail again, and then stand up. Finally, a time comes when we feel the victory, which we strive for years.

The journey of his success stories was not a happy one. He grew up in a low-income family. His parents always motivate him from the start. They knew from the start that he would bring success which would make them proud. He exceeded their expectations. Today, he is a successful businessman and now helping many people around his circle and beyond that, who are poor and do not afford training fees.

He benefits them in every regard, from technical skills to motivating them to change their lives. According to him, "we only grow high if we help others to grow."

Some of His Tips To All The Digital Marketing Experts

Apart from giving services and owning businesses, Muhammad Ismail also shares his tips to help beginners and professionals in the digital field. He said,

"First every successful digital marketing expert should know that understanding your client is the basic part of your job. Understand what the clients want. You may face a few language barriers, but do not be afraid of it. You can use some tools in order to translate their messages and then communicate with them accordingly. Understand their demands and work accordingly."

"The next step is to educate your client. Many people ignore this basic step. It is the most fundamental step. Once Henry Ford said, "If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said, Faster Horses." Maybe your client have very little knowledge about the market and may be he/she is not aware of the demand he wants. You should educate them. Some clients may avoid it. But you have to communicate properly to them what is best for them."

“Moreover, do not undersell yourself. If your client pays you less, say to them that you will provide excellent quality if you pay me more. Don't worry; few clients pay you well when you communicate with them properly. Tell your client that you will provide supreme quality if they pay you good. I charge more than double what they offered me. You are skillful, and you desire more. So avoid cheap offers.”

“After that, learn the basic rule of services and that is, deliver ten times more than they pay you. Few people may just prepare the report in a hurry to get the payment and lose the chance to get the long-term relationship with the client. Clients usually love the service providers, who understand and value them. This is because they are investing some hard-earned money. So they need more attention and more excellent quality. Most of my clients are repeated because I helped them even after work. And some of them hired me again for some other tasks.”

“The next and foremost thing is that always speak the truth. Allah is with those who speak the truth. Please don't lie to them and don’t try to mislead them. If you are busy somewhere else, tell them that I am sorry I could not deliver on time due to this issue, etc. They love when you speak with them honestly. If you have no prior experience in any skill, please tell them, Sorry Sir/Madam, I have no experience in this particular task. However, I can help you with some other specific tasks. Don't tell them that you know everything. It will strongly affect your branding negatively.”