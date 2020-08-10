UrduPoint.com
Success In Revival Of Economy Termed Big Achievement Of Govt: Zain Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi Monday said that revival of country's economy was big achievement of the incumbent government despite the challenge of COVID-19.

Due to effective policies of the incumbent government, the fiscal deficit reduced to 2.9 billion Dollars only from 20 billion dollars, he said this while talking to people during inauguration of filtration plants in different villages of his constituency here.

The government was striving hard to raise living standard of people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would honour all its pledges made with the public. Qureshi remarked that record development projects were being initiated in the constituency.

Zain Hussain Qureshi criticised PPP and PML-N and stated that the both political parties plundered money only during their tenures. The masses would not select the both parties in future. The both political parties damaged country's economy.

He inaugurated filtration plants at Union Councils Domrah, 18-Kassi, Budhla Sannat, Kothaywala chowk, and Jalalabad.

