Success Lies In The Teachings Of Quran, VC AIOU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor, of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Friday said that the success lies in truly following the teachings of the Holy Quran.

While addressing the Khatam al-Qur'an ceremony on the 25th night of Ramadan at the University's Colony Mosque, he said that all the good things and achievements of this world and the hereafter have been mentioned by Allah in the Quran. The Quran is not just a book to be read and understood, but it is necessary to live our lives according to its teachings.

Dr. Nasir announced the construction of a separate hall for women on the upper floor of the mosque at the request of the mosque administration.

The event began with Naat Khawani, with Muhammad Abu Bakr Jamshed, Muhammad Hasan, and Rayan Wazir reciting Naats. Qari Wasal Ahmad completed the recitation of the Holy Quran in the Taraweeh prayer.

Special prayers were offered for the security of the country, the development of the University, and the oppressed Palestinians on this occasion.

Moreover, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood addressed the audience at the launch ceremony of the statistical report on non-formal education for the year 2020-21.

He pointed out that even after 70 years, 26.2 million children are not attending school, which is a cause for concern.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that with a literacy rate of 75 percent, the country can make progress towards development.

He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to bring out-of-school children into the education system.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Education, Pakistan Institute of Education, JICA, and Allama Iqbal Open University.

