Success Lies In The Teachings Of Quran, VC AIOU
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor, of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Friday said that the success lies in truly following the teachings of the Holy Quran.
While addressing the Khatam al-Qur'an ceremony on the 25th night of Ramadan at the University's Colony Mosque, he said that all the good things and achievements of this world and the hereafter have been mentioned by Allah in the Quran. The Quran is not just a book to be read and understood, but it is necessary to live our lives according to its teachings.
Dr. Nasir announced the construction of a separate hall for women on the upper floor of the mosque at the request of the mosque administration.
The event began with Naat Khawani, with Muhammad Abu Bakr Jamshed, Muhammad Hasan, and Rayan Wazir reciting Naats. Qari Wasal Ahmad completed the recitation of the Holy Quran in the Taraweeh prayer.
Special prayers were offered for the security of the country, the development of the University, and the oppressed Palestinians on this occasion.
Moreover, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood addressed the audience at the launch ceremony of the statistical report on non-formal education for the year 2020-21.
He pointed out that even after 70 years, 26.2 million children are not attending school, which is a cause for concern.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that with a literacy rate of 75 percent, the country can make progress towards development.
He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to bring out-of-school children into the education system.
The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Education, Pakistan Institute of Education, JICA, and Allama Iqbal Open University.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields4 minutes ago
-
11 law breakers netted18 minutes ago
-
Process of 15 dental surgeons’ dismissal from service due to long absence started18 minutes ago
-
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter27 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 85,500 cusecs water28 minutes ago
-
Workers welfare Board to be made responsible organization48 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri observed1 hour ago
-
Murder accused injured in 'encounter'2 hours ago
-
Man deprived of mobile phone by impersonator2 hours ago
-
Private sector urged to create job opportunities for women2 hours ago
-
On Quds Day, PM reiterates Pakistan's support to Palestinians; calls for prayers2 hours ago
-
Qurankhwani held at People's Secretariat on Bhutto's death anniversary12 hours ago