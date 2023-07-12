Success of chairman, vice chairman in Kech historic: Ali Hassan

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) President District Hub, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday visited the residence of Mir Abdul Rauf Rind to congratulate him on the local government elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) President District Hub, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday visited the residence of Mir Abdul Rauf Rind to congratulate him on the local government elections.

The two leaders discussed mutual issues and strategies for making the party more active and the next election.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed his happiness to Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on the success of the Chairman and Vice Chairman in Kech and said that the success was the result of the passionate leadership of the party leaders and the tireless work of the workers.

Pakistan People's Party minority affairs leader Piso Mall, Jani Chand, and others were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri met the political, social, and tribal figures of Sakran, including Ayub Miraji, Mubarak Miraji, Zafar Dashti, Mir Jan Zahri, Amin Khiazai, Saleh Muhammad Sarpara, Manzoor Chanal, Varian Chanal, Jameel Harijo, Manan Lahri and Other leading personalities while announcing their joining Pakistan People's Party said that we have full confidence in the leadership of Mir Ali Hassan Zehri and we were announcing joining Pakistan People's Party and stay with Mir Ali Hassan Zehri.