Open Menu

Success Of Chairman, Vice Chairman In Kech Historic: Ali Hassan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Success of chairman, vice chairman in Kech historic: Ali Hassan

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) President District Hub, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday visited the residence of Mir Abdul Rauf Rind to congratulate him on the local government elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) President District Hub, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday visited the residence of Mir Abdul Rauf Rind to congratulate him on the local government elections.

The two leaders discussed mutual issues and strategies for making the party more active and the next election.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed his happiness to Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on the success of the Chairman and Vice Chairman in Kech and said that the success was the result of the passionate leadership of the party leaders and the tireless work of the workers.

Pakistan People's Party minority affairs leader Piso Mall, Jani Chand, and others were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri met the political, social, and tribal figures of Sakran, including Ayub Miraji, Mubarak Miraji, Zafar Dashti, Mir Jan Zahri, Amin Khiazai, Saleh Muhammad Sarpara, Manzoor Chanal, Varian Chanal, Jameel Harijo, Manan Lahri and Other leading personalities while announcing their joining Pakistan People's Party said that we have full confidence in the leadership of Mir Ali Hassan Zehri and we were announcing joining Pakistan People's Party and stay with Mir Ali Hassan Zehri.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Minority Hub Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

52 seconds ago
 Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays ..

Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays for 'Damage' to Kiev - G7 Decl ..

55 seconds ago
 Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

18 minutes ago
 Railways network being shifted on solar system :CE ..

Railways network being shifted on solar system :CEO

58 seconds ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 65 billion disbursed among 7.2 million be ..

Over Rs. 65 billion disbursed among 7.2 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

6 minutes ago
Local communities role vital in preservation, prom ..

Local communities role vital in preservation, promotion of Gandhara heritage: Sp ..

6 minutes ago
 SU announces examination fee submission schedule f ..

SU announces examination fee submission schedule for semester examination

6 minutes ago
 PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sal ..

PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sale tax regime

8 minutes ago
 Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

Food authority seized 135 bags of Chinese salt

8 minutes ago
 4 outlaws held :arms, hashish recovered

4 outlaws held :arms, hashish recovered

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foilin ..

Balochistan CM pays tribute to Pak Army for foiling terrorist attack by quick re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan