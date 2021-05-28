UrduPoint.com
Success Of CPEC Project Non-negotiable For Pakistan, China: Moeed Yusuf

Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project whose success was non-negotiable for both countries.

"Pakistan and China are moving in the same direction and synergizing their efforts to achieve the goal of peace and development in the region", he said.  Moeed Yusuf was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, who called on him here at his office to discuss bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, a press release issued here said.

He that Pakistan and China have always enjoyed strong and close ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Pakistan and China have come even closer recently and were strategically aligned on the vision of growth and prosperity in the region, he added.

Moeed Yusuf remarked that CPEC fits perfectly with "Pakistan's geo-economic paradigm that is now the vision of the government."  Ambassador Nong Rong vowed to continue building on the strong and long-lasting partnership between the two countries.

He appreciated the ongoing efforts to constantly improve the Pakistan-China relationship.

