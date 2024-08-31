LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said the success of the incumbent government is crucial for the country's stability and progress.

While speaking to the media on Saturday after offering condolences to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore President Amjad Jutt on the tragic murder of his brother, the governor emphasised the need for political responsibility, stressing that the nation could not afford any form of irresponsibility.

The governor underscored that holding elections before the government's tenure is complete would be detrimental to both political parties and the country. He called on politicians to address and rectify their mistakes by enacting laws that ensure legitimacy of the election results. He hoped that the next elections would be held as per schedule.

Addressing questions about potential differences between the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he revealed that a committee had been formed to resolve any issues, expressing optimism that understanding between the two parties would improve over time.

The governor affirmed that the PPP supports the present government in completing its tenure, as it aligns with the nation's long-term survival, progress, and stability.

When asked about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's decision to distribute solar systems in Sindh, the governor praised the initiative, highlighting that 500,000 citizens would benefit from provision of complete solar systems, a significant step toward addressing the energy crisis.

Earlier, Governor Saleem Haider Khan offered prayers (Fateha) for the deceased and assured Amjad Jutt's family that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice. Party leader Haji Azizur Rehman Chan and other PPP members were also present during the visit.