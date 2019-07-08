Success of NHMP based on team work : AD Khowaja

Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police AD Khowaja said Monday the success of the Motorway Police is based upon team work and collective efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police AD Khowaja said Monday the success of the Motorway Police is based upon team work and collective efforts.

He stressed upon the officers to take great care of the road users in distress, as the provision of help, their counseling and guidance to the road users was the hallmark of Motorway Police.

He was addressing to senior officers in a rank wearing ceremony held here. In this ceremony under the supervision of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police AD Khowaja Additional Inspector General Headquarters Khalid Mehmood and Additional Inspector General Headquarters North Region Abbas Hussain Malik pinned the batches of promotion to the newly promoted DIG Masroor Alam Kolachi and congratulated him. IG, NHMP AD Khowaja, Additional IG, Kahlid Mehmood and Additional IG, Abbas Hussain Malik, DIG operation Jam Muhammad, Zonal Commanders, Ishfaq Ahmed, Alam Khan Shenwari, Riffat Mukhatar, Muhammad Saleem were also present.

On promotion Masroor Alam Kolachi has been transferred from central zone to south zone. Speaking on the occasion DIG Masroor Alam Kolachi said the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) is committed to serve the commuters and the NHMP staff is continuously making efforts to ensure safe journey for all road users and provide timely help and support to commuters.

A farewell Party was also arranged in the honour of Deputy Inspector General M-4 Riffat Mukhtar Raja and DIG south zone Muhammad Saleem.

The Federal Government transferred DIG Riffat Mukhtar Raja from National Highways and Motorway Police to Punjab Police and DIG Muhammad Saleem from NHMP to federal Police.

On this occasion Inspector General AD Khowaja paid tribute to DIG Riffat Mukhtar Raja and DIG Muhammad Saleem for their restless services.

IG, NHMP AD Khowaja, Additional Inspectors General Kahlid Mehmood and Abbas Hussain Malik, DIG operation Jam Muhammad, Zonal Commanders, Ishfaq Ahmed, Alam Khan Shenwari, AIG syed Hashmat Kamal, AIG Irum Abbasi and AIG Jameil Ahmed Hasmi and large number of officials of Motorway Police were there to pay the honour to the DIG Riffat Mukhtar Raja and DIG Muhammad Saleem.. In the end IG, NHMP AD Khowaja presented a shield to DIG Riffat Mukhtar Raja and DIG Muhammad Saleem.