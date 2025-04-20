Open Menu

Success Of Overseas Convention Acknowledged By OPF Members

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Success of Overseas convention acknowledged by OPF members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) OPF board of Governors member Muhammad Kamran Khan & Overseas Executive member Shaheen Khalid Butt Sunday commended the government's Overseas Convention, a resounding success with over 1,200 Pakistanis in attendance, for promoting the country's soft power globally.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, Muhammad Kamran Khan, Member of the OPF Board of Governors, warmly praised the Overseas Convention, terming it a resounding success.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the government's efforts in organizing the event, which drew over 1,200 Pakistanis from around the globe.

This convention has not only showcased the country's soft power but also provided a platform for overseas Pakistanis to connect with their roots, Khan added.

The enthusiasm and participation of overseas Pakistanis in the convention are a testament to their love for their homeland,' Khan said, expressing optimism about the event's long-term benefits for Pakistan's global reputation.

"

Notably, Khan mentioned that this was the first time such a convention had been held on this scale, making its success all the more remarkable.

Shaheen Khalid Butt, Overseas Executive Member also highlighted the convention's global reach, stating that participants came from Gulf countries to Africa, representing more than 76 countries.

'This convention has not only showcased the country's soft power but also provided a platform for overseas Pakistanis to connect with their roots, Khan added, while Butt emphasized the event's significance in uniting Pakistanis worldwide."

Significantly, they noted that overseas Pakistanis rejected anarchic politics and instead united under the banner of love for Pakistan, demonstrating their commitment to the country's progress and stability.

This unity, they emphasized, sends a strong message about the community's dedication to Pakistan's positive global image and development.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

4 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

17 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

21 hours ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

21 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

21 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

21 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

21 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

22 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan