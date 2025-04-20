Success Of Overseas Convention Acknowledged By OPF Members
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) OPF board of Governors member Muhammad Kamran Khan & Overseas Executive member Shaheen Khalid Butt Sunday commended the government's Overseas Convention, a resounding success with over 1,200 Pakistanis in attendance, for promoting the country's soft power globally.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, Muhammad Kamran Khan, Member of the OPF Board of Governors, warmly praised the Overseas Convention, terming it a resounding success.
He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the government's efforts in organizing the event, which drew over 1,200 Pakistanis from around the globe.
This convention has not only showcased the country's soft power but also provided a platform for overseas Pakistanis to connect with their roots, Khan added.
The enthusiasm and participation of overseas Pakistanis in the convention are a testament to their love for their homeland,' Khan said, expressing optimism about the event's long-term benefits for Pakistan's global reputation.
Notably, Khan mentioned that this was the first time such a convention had been held on this scale, making its success all the more remarkable.
Shaheen Khalid Butt, Overseas Executive Member also highlighted the convention's global reach, stating that participants came from Gulf countries to Africa, representing more than 76 countries.
Significantly, they noted that overseas Pakistanis rejected anarchic politics and instead united under the banner of love for Pakistan, demonstrating their commitment to the country's progress and stability.
This unity, they emphasized, sends a strong message about the community's dedication to Pakistan's positive global image and development.
