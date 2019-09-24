UrduPoint.com
'Success Of Peace Process, Conditional To Ceasefire In Afghanistan' :

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:51 PM

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefire in Afghanistan' :

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Success of Afghan Peace process was directly conditional to Taliban's efforts for ceasefire and their sincere support for withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan, said former foreign secretary Riaz Muhammad Khan.

Addressing a conference at Islamabad Policy of Research Institute (IPRI) on "Pakistan-Afghanistan: Way forward for bilateral relations", Riaz Muhammad Khan said Taliban should have clinched the regional situation in their favor and should have opted to support peaceful withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

"They should have lessened the violence for the sake of these dialogues to proceed. America also felt the need to have intra Afghan dialogues and Taliban should have grabbed this opportunity", he added.

He said that Pakistan has played a significant role in making the Afghan peace process, a success as it was in national interest to have stable Afghanistan in the region. "This conflict has not affected any other country in the region, more than Pakistan", he added.

To a question, he said that Afghanistan was as a regional issue. "We need to make the international community realize the extent of damage Pakistan has been through due to this war in Afghanistan," he added.

Talking about the post-failure scenario of the peace process, Riaz said that now Taliban have to offer more than what they were offering on the dialogue table earlier as now the situation was in Trump's favor due to upcoming elections in US.

He said US President Donald Trump had enormous pressure from defense circles in US to proceed with the dialogues adding he said it was not in Donald Trump's interest to have a peace deal with Taliban as it would not be effective in public for his election campaign.

Riaz said that Pakistan played its respective role and pushed Taliban towards dialogues but world needed to realize that its influence with Taliban haslimitations.

