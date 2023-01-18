UrduPoint.com

Success Of PPP In LB Elections In Sindh Proves Its Worth As Largest Party In Country: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council Member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Success of PPP in LB elections in Sindh proves its worth as largest party in country: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari on Wednesday said that the victory of the PPP Party in Local Body (LB) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad with a large majority was the result of the hard work of party workers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari on Wednesday said that the victory of the PPP Party in Local Body (LB) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad with a large majority was the result of the hard work of party workers.

In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party would be the mayor of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Asifa Bhutto and Ms. Faryal Talpur and other leaders deserved congratulations for their excellent success in local body elections, he said.

Engineer Hadi Askari said that we were grateful to Allah Almighty for giving a full public mandate to the Peoples Party in the local elections due to which our candidates were successful.

He said that the success of the Peoples Party in the local body elections in Sindh proved that the PPP was the largest party in the country.

He said that he thanked the people of Karachi and Hyderabad for voting for the candidates of the Peoples Party.

All the winning candidates will try hard to meet the expectations of the people, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Local Body Elections Faryal Talpur Hyderabad Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Heads of Moderna, Gavi Warn of Low COVID-19 Jabs D ..

Heads of Moderna, Gavi Warn of Low COVID-19 Jabs Demand Amid Threat of New Pande ..

9 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali signs ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali signs assembly dissolution advice t ..

9 minutes ago
 3-day Pak-Russian Intergovernmental Commission mee ..

3-day Pak-Russian Intergovernmental Commission meeting begins to promote coopera ..

9 minutes ago
 Rs 18 billion being spent on Muzaffargarh uplift s ..

Rs 18 billion being spent on Muzaffargarh uplift schemes

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update

9 minutes ago
 UNICEF urges Int'l community to support Pakistan's ..

UNICEF urges Int'l community to support Pakistan's flood victims

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.