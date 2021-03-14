Success of PTI candidates as chairman and deputy chairman senate is victory of democracy: Akabar Ayub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Sunday said that the success of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi in senate elections was the victory of democracy .

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons here.

The minister further said that opposition parties long march was no more a threat to the government.

Akbar Ayub stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to facilitating the poor segment of the society where all projects under the 'Ehsas program' were the proof of his dedication to serving the masses which was commendable.

Under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan was moving towards prosperity where the government was taking all possible measures to improve the economic indicators that had changed in a batter direction during the last year, he said.

Talking about the developmental projects in Haripur, the minister said that it was a matter of immense pleasure and satisfaction that following the PTI policies we had initiated many mega projects in the district that would change the fate of the people.