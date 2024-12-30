Success of PTI-Govt talks hinges on seriousness, maturity: Senator Sindhu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Khalil Tahir Sindhu Monday stressed on PTI that dialogue is the best way to resolve issues and that the success of PTI-government talks hinges on the seriousness and maturity of the participants.

In an interview with a private news channel, Senator Khalil Sindhu underscored the vital role of seriousness and maturity in negotiations, emphasizing that all parties must engage in talks with an open mind, a willingness to listen and a commitment to finding common ground.

Senator Sindhu stated, "Nawaz Sharif, the leader of PML-N, has consistently backed negotiations with PTI, emphasizing the need to resolve issues in a smooth and democratic manner.

He believes that dialogue and cooperation are essential for promoting a stable and prosperous Pakistan, and I fully endorse his stance on this matter.

Tahir emphasized the need for PTI to refrain from making controversial statements in public, stressing that this would help bring much-needed political stability to the country.

By avoiding inflammatory rhetoric, PTI can create a more conducive environment for constructive dialogue and cooperation with other political parties, he mentioned.

Responding to a query about Hanif Abbasi's statements, Senator Khalil emphasized that all decisions will be made under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He stressed that others should exercise maturity when making public statements, promoting a culture of responsible and thoughtful communication.

Khalil Sindhu further said that PTI should prioritize the country's dignity, while also asserting that the PML-N government will not be swayed by pressure.

Instead, he advocated for resolving issues through democratic norms and constructive dialogue, underscoring the importance of finding mutually beneficial solutions through table talks, he added.