Successful anti-encroachment operation clears roads for traffic, pedestrians in Havelian city

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) To address public concerns, an anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Havelian on Friday under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Labna Iqbal.

The operation was carried out by the Abbottabad district administration where DSP Traffic Samina Zafar, Tehsildar Chaudhry Ijaz, and TOAR Aisha Tahira were also present.

According to the details based on gathered information several encroachments including temporary sheds, push carts, and handcarts were successfully cleared during the operation.

The initiative was taken by public demand for action against encroachments in Havelian.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Labna Iqbal while talking to the media during the operation highlighted the significance of cooperation from government offices, social organizations, and the business community in such endeavors.

Emphasizing the need to permanently eliminate chaotic traffic and illegal encroachments at the grassroots level, she assured that the district administration does not hinder anyone from earning a lawful livelihood. However, businesses causing issues for pedestrians and roads would face necessary action.