Open Menu

Successful Anti-encroachment Operation Clears Roads For Traffic, Pedestrians In Havelian City

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Successful anti-encroachment operation clears roads for traffic, pedestrians in Havelian city

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) To address public concerns, an anti-encroachment operation was conducted in Havelian on Friday under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Labna Iqbal.

The operation was carried out by the Abbottabad district administration where DSP Traffic Samina Zafar, Tehsildar Chaudhry Ijaz, and TOAR Aisha Tahira were also present.

According to the details based on gathered information several encroachments including temporary sheds, push carts, and handcarts were successfully cleared during the operation.

The initiative was taken by public demand for action against encroachments in Havelian.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Labna Iqbal while talking to the media during the operation highlighted the significance of cooperation from government offices, social organizations, and the business community in such endeavors.

Emphasizing the need to permanently eliminate chaotic traffic and illegal encroachments at the grassroots level, she assured that the district administration does not hinder anyone from earning a lawful livelihood. However, businesses causing issues for pedestrians and roads would face necessary action.

Related Topics

Business Abbottabad Traffic Havelian Media From Government

Recent Stories

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

12 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

12 hours ago
GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

12 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

12 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

12 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

12 hours ago
 Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

13 hours ago
 Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan