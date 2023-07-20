Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

The successful police operation at Bara tehsil of Khyber district thwarting a terror strike on Thursday signified the combat power of the police and counter-terrorism department that averted a big catastrophe in the jam-packed bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The successful police operation at Bara tehsil of Khyber district thwarting a terror strike on Thursday signified the combat power of the police and counter-terrorism department that averted a big catastrophe in the jam-packed bazaar.

Two suicide bombers wearing explosive vests of about eight to 10 kilograms each were spotted by the counter-terrorism department and Khyber police, who were stationed at the main gate of Bara tehsil.

"One suicide bomber was intercepted at the main gate of Bara tehsil complex and another bomber was stopped at the backside of the gate by the police. During an exchange of fire with police and CTD official, the bombers detonated their explosives vests causing a huge explosion," said Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Inspector General of Police KP while talking to media.

The encounter and firing continued for an out two hours with gunshots forcing people to remain in their offices and houses after two explosions rocked the Bara bazaar.

During the exchange of firing and explosions, three police constables were martyred and six others were injured besides two civilians. Two suicide bombers were also killed.

The IGP said that the body parts of the bombers were collected and sent for DNA tests.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred policemen for frustrating a terror bid at the crowded Bara bazzar, the IGP said that Khyber police fought valiantly and eliminated both the outlaws.

"The terrorists in deep frustration started targeting police and FC after successful intelligence-based operations against them by security forces in parts of merged areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP KP while talking to APP.

Under the Doha agreement, he said it was the responsibility of the Afghan Government not to allow its soil against any other country including Pakistan.

He said the Afghan government should be asked once and for all to ensure that its soil should not be used against Pakistan and take strict action against banned TTP and terrorists there.

He said a large-scale election campaign would start next month in Pakistan after the dissolution of National and Sindh viz a viz Balochistan Assemblies after the completion of five years constitutional term and curbing the menace of terrorism was necessary for a free and peaceful election.

He said the frustrated terrorists have targeted the Bara tehsil compound after security forces and police broke their back in the last six months.

"KP police have killed 156 terrorists and proclaimed offenders (POs) besides arresting 434 terrorists including 26 hardcore terrorists carrying head money during last six months in the province," said a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police spokesman while talking to APP.

As many as 144 police officers were martyred and 224 injured in the line of duty during the last six months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The most wanted alleged terrorist, Shaukat Ullah involved in the killing of DSP Lakki Marwat Iqbal Mohmand, and his co-accomplices were arrested and confessed their crimes.

He said another most wanted inter-provincial terrorist, Iqbal alias Bali wanted to Punjab and KP police in 35 heinous nature cases, was eliminated during an encounter with Cunter Terrorism Department (CTD), DI Khan.

"Peshawar Police Lines Mosque explosion's facilitator, Imtiaz son of Ameerzada were apprehended by CTD Peshawar while a main accused involved in target killing of three Sikhs and four Ulema were also arrested," he said.

Besides arresting 1,474 narcotics sellers and 36,923 and recovering 7414 arms, 179,873 rounds in 8004 search and strike operations under the national action plan, the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also arrested 42,910 suspects during 28,657 snap checking.

Syed Akhtar Shah underlined the need for strict implementation of a national action plan (NAP) to defeat terrorism and bring facilitators and masterminds of the Bara explosion to justice.

He said CTD needs to be further strengthened in terms of weaponry and professional training besides increasing the perks and privileges of the combating policemen.

Expressing his deep concerns over three consecutive terrorists attacking police and FC in the last three days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Awami National Party Provincial President, Aimal Wali Khan demanded exemplary punishment of the facilitators and abetters for supporting terrorists.

He said the suicide attack on an FC vehicle in Hayatabad, the targeted killing of two police officials in the Regi area of Peshawar, and the suicide attack on Tehsil Compound in Bara Khyber district were strongly condemnable and matter of grave concern.

He said terrorists started targeting police and people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and time has come to take strict action against those who were calling the terrorists as fighters.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan visited Hayatabad Medical Complex and inquired after the health of the injured police personnel of terror attacks in Peshawar and Khyber.

The CM strongly condemned the attack on Regi check post attack and Bara blast and said his government and all institutions are taking steps to prevent such incidents.

He said that Jawans of the security forces are sacrificing their lives to protect innocent lives and the nation pays homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Azam Khan directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

He also presented flowers to each injured and assured full support of the government to them.