Successful Bidders Issued Mining Permission Letters

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:02 PM

Successful bidders issued mining permission letters

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday issued mining permission letters to successful bidders in a ceremony held at Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday issued mining permission letters to successful bidders in a ceremony held at Malakand.

Provincial Mineral Minister Dr. Amjad Ali at Malakand was chief guest of the ceremony which was also attended by DADC Chairman Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan and Chairman Standing Committee on Minerals Azizullah Garan.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the present government for the first time has establish minerals and mining sector on the scientific lines introducing new reforms and techniques. He said that mining leases have been issued following policy of transparency and merit.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that Swat is richly endowed with natural resources and their exploration would help generating handsome revenue for the province. He said corruption is a problem that has negatively affected lives of poor people especially those residing in areas of rich mineral resources.

He also assured transparency in mineral department and said that those who were found guilty of flouting the policy of merit would be dealt strictly. He said that local people would be given priority in mining process.

