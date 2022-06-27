Successful bidders told to make proper arrangements at sacrificial animals' markets

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday directed to the successful bidders to ensure proper arrangements at the sacrificial animals' markets to facilitate the buyers in the best possible manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday directed to the successful bidders to ensure proper arrangements at the sacrificial animals' markets to facilitate the buyers in the best possible manner.

The successful bidders of the market were called on the Deputy Commissioner here at his office wherein the Assistant Commissioners and representatives of the Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) Islamabad were also present.

The DC Islamabad directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar to supervise the arrangements at the market in the Sector I-15, while the supervision of Tarnol and Taralai markets were assigned to AC Southern and AC Rural, respectively.

He said the entry and exits of the markets should be wide and spaces for parking would be dedicated that the buyers would not face any difficulty. The staff of MCI, health, traffic and livestock departments would be available at the markets around the clock.

Some 15 sacrificial animals' markets would start functioning in the Federal Capital from July 1.

