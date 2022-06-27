UrduPoint.com

Successful Bidders Told To Make Proper Arrangements At Sacrificial Animals' Markets

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Successful bidders told to make proper arrangements at sacrificial animals' markets

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday directed to the successful bidders to ensure proper arrangements at the sacrificial animals' markets to facilitate the buyers in the best possible manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday directed to the successful bidders to ensure proper arrangements at the sacrificial animals' markets to facilitate the buyers in the best possible manner.

The successful bidders of the market were called on the Deputy Commissioner here at his office wherein the Assistant Commissioners and representatives of the Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) Islamabad were also present.

The DC Islamabad directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar to supervise the arrangements at the market in the Sector I-15, while the supervision of Tarnol and Taralai markets were assigned to AC Southern and AC Rural, respectively.

He said the entry and exits of the markets should be wide and spaces for parking would be dedicated that the buyers would not face any difficulty. The staff of MCI, health, traffic and livestock departments would be available at the markets around the clock.

Some 15 sacrificial animals' markets would start functioning in the Federal Capital from July 1.

nvd-usg

Related Topics

Islamabad Traffic July Market From Best

Recent Stories

Promotional incentives vital for govt employees' p ..

Promotional incentives vital for govt employees' productivity: NA speaker

26 seconds ago
 SACM receives notice on violation of election code ..

SACM receives notice on violation of election code of conduct

29 seconds ago
 Bairstow blitz seals England rout of New Zealand

Bairstow blitz seals England rout of New Zealand

31 seconds ago
 Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry endorses ..

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry endorses govt.'s economic policies

21 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted in Mansehra

Wapda lineman electrocuted in Mansehra

21 minutes ago
 PRC- Sindh launches cleanliness drive

PRC- Sindh launches cleanliness drive

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.