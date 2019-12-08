Successful book fair held at ACP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :A graceful book fair was arranged on the sidelines of 12th International urdu Conference here at Arts Council of Pakistan.

Around two dozen book stalls from different publishers and sellers including Pakistan Book Foundation were set up, which attracted a large number of book lovers including children and women.

The books in different languages were displayed subject and topic-wise. Urdu and English books dominated the show.

The stall-holders were generally satisfied over the public response.