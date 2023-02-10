UrduPoint.com

Successful Completion Of CPEC Project Govt's Priority: Addl IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Maqsood ul Hassan Friday reviewed the security arrangements at the Chinese campus and important installations and ordered extraordinary arrangements.

He directed the officers and Jawans to be alert and perform their duties vigilantly. Commanding officer CPEC & SP Cantt Babar Joyia briefed the Additional IGP on the security measures at Chinese residencies and working places.

Additional IGP said the successful completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was the priority of the government and the provision of foolproof security was the responsibility of the police and the security agencies.

He asked the police officials to perform duties fully alerted and keep a close eye on the terrorist elements during current circumstances.

Maqsood added the forces were committed to foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists & miscreants and to eliminate terrorism.

Security was high alerted at mosques, worship places and other important places while officers were also in the field with Jawans to deal with terrorism, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

