Successful conduct of online classes at Swabi women university during COVID-19 commended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Academic Council of Women University Swabi on Saturday commended the efforts of the faculty members for ensuring successful conduct of online classes during COVID-19.

In a meeting held at the University chaired by its Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Shahana Arooj Kazmi, it was decided that the final examinations would commence in campus after reopening of the university on February 1, 2021 as announced by the government.

The council also approved uniforms for university students.

Dr. Shahana said that faculty members will wear gowns inside the campus to maintain the respect of teachers.