Successful cultivation of milky mushroom to opens opportunities for KP farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Sher Muhammad, an expert of Mushroom farming who also owns a private farm in Peshawar, has made an experiment of growing summer seasoned milky mushrooms through farming in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Sher Muhammad has expertise in cultivating mushroom through farming for the last several decades and has also imparted free of cost training to farmers in the province.

"The platform of Khyber Mushrooms has made an attempt of growing milky mushrooms in the prevailing summer season," he informed while talking to APP here Saturday.

He said that the experiment of growing milky mushroom was made in Peshawar and Swabi districts which would soon yield the result within few days. "Mushroom farming is very simple and can serve as potential source of creating livelihood for hundred of thousands of unemployed youth," he also informed.

Sher Muhammad said, it can also serve as cottage industry as people can do farming in their homes on low scale. In mushroom farming, he told that the most popular types of mushrooms were oyster mushrooms, both white and golden, button mushroom and milky mushroom. The oyster mushroom is most suitable to Pakistan's climatic conditions and can be grown round the year, except for four months of sever heat including May, June, July and August, he told. During the change of weather at the end of September, he explained, its growing restarts and continue till late April.

The milky mushroom is cultivated in summer season under controlled temperature and therefore people avoid its cultivation through farming, he also informed.

He said that if he was succeeded in growing milky mushroom this season, it will open ways for mushroom farmers to cultivate mushrooms through out the year.

Majority of forms are closed in summer season because mushrooms can be grown in temperature ranging between 30 to 40 degree Celsius and in case of success of milk mushroom cultivation, our summer season will not go empty, Sher claimed.

He said there are more than 100 mushroom farms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and consumption of this nutritious food among public is also registering increase for the last few years.

Sher Muhammad informed that mushroom cultivation is highly profitable business as one kg production costs around Rs. 80 and can be sold in market at the rate of Rs. 380. While the shopkeepers sell it to customers at Rs. 400 to 450 per kg.

About the price and cost of milky mushroom, Sher said that it would be quite high from other types because of its high cost in maintaining temperature at forms through use of air conditioners.

Sher Muhammad also stressed upon the government to give consideration to mushroom farming and arrange training for locals to tap this potential source of livelihood.