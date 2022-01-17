UrduPoint.com

Successful Dubai Investment Conference To Mark Era Of Progress, Opportunities: CM Mahmood Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 01:49 PM

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan Monday said the provincial government held a successful investment conference in Dubai which would help in transforming the province by creating economic opportunities and increase in employment opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan Monday said the provincial government held a successful investment conference in Dubai which would help in transforming the province by creating economic opportunities and increase in employment opportunities.

In a statement , he said "I am very glad to announce that we have signed MoUs with large investment groups in energy, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors".

He said the investment groups that have signed MoUs include Enertech-Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP)Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook-Al- Maktoum, Samara Group,VR Group,Sigma Group,Malik Foams,Nobel Future Land and many others.

He said that investments in the development of food processing zones, integrated tourism zones (ITZ), solarisation of economic Zones, construction of transmission lines across KP would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

