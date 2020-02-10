UrduPoint.com
Successful "Endoscopic Spine Discectomy Surgery" Conducted In Civil Hospital Hyderabad

Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:04 PM

The Neurosurgery department of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Hyderabad has launched endoscopic spine surgery service by conducting first endoscopic Discectomy surgery here on Monday

The first surgery of its kind in any public sector hospital of Sindh has been conducted here in civil hospital Hyderabad by a team of Neuro Surgeons headed by Professor Dr. Riaz Ahmed Raja.

The patient was discharged from hospital within hours after successful surgery conducted by Dr. Riaz Ahmed Raja, Dr. Pir Assad Aziz, Dr. Sanaullah Pathan and others team memebrs.

The Medical Superintendent Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro and the Director (Admin) Abdul Sattar Jatoi have also witnessed the endoscopic spine surgery procedure.

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro while felicitating the team of Surgeons headed by Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed Raja, said with the efforts of Sindh Government, civil hospital Hyderabad had achieved a milestone in the field of medicines and surgery.

The Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi said civil hospital Hyderabad had attained the status of number one hospital of Sindh where modern medical facilities were being provided to the patients.

