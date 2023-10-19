Open Menu

Successful Experiment Of "Ababeel Weapon System" Is A Reflection Of The Revolutionary Success In The Field Of National Defence. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 03:02 PM

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revolutionary success in the field of National defence. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Pakistan's Army&Law enforcement agencies have made their country's defence impregnable as well as being a major power in the field of modern defence globally. Secretary Information PMLQ Punjab

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep , 2023) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan emerged as the first Islamic nuclear power in the world due to the capabilities of Pakistan's armed forces.

He said that while continuing the series of successes, the Pakistan Army is continuing to prove itself in the field of modern defence technology.He said that any kind of intervention in the national security is not acceptable.Pakistan is a fully independent and empowered state in taking internal and external decisions.He said that the successful test of a defence missile with modern technology like Ababeel weapon system is a reflection of the revolutionary success in the country's defence field.

Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies have made the country's defence impregnable and also made great progress in the defense field.As an Islamic power, it made its mark in the nations of the world.

He further said that the Pakistan Army is the guarantor of national security and the survival of the homeland.The nation, especially the youth, should play a frontline role in the defence of Pakistan's Army and intelligence agencies by rejecting the conspiracies of the enemy against Pakistan.

