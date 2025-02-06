Open Menu

Successful Free Kidney Transplant Performed At Jinnah Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Successful free kidney transplant performed at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A successful kidney transplant operation was performed at the Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Thursday, marking another milestone in the province’s healthcare sector.

Following the procedure, Transplant Surgeon and Head of Department Professor Naveed Iqbal informed the media that 24-year-old Muhammad Umair, an MBBS doctor, donated his kidney to his sister Umm-e-Habiba. Both the donor and the recipient are reported to be in good health post-surgery.

The Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Professor Asghar Naqi, and MS Jinnah Hospital, Dr.

Kashif Jahangir, visited the transplant unit to oversee the procedure.

Professor Naveed Iqbal highlighted that the kidney transplant was performed free of cost in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He credited the success of the procedure to the full support of Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chairman board of Governors Gohar Ejaz, as well as the hospital administration.

