Successful Free Kidney Transplant Performed At Jinnah Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A successful kidney transplant operation was performed at the Jinnah Hospital Lahore on Thursday, marking another milestone in the province’s healthcare sector.
Following the procedure, Transplant Surgeon and Head of Department Professor Naveed Iqbal informed the media that 24-year-old Muhammad Umair, an MBBS doctor, donated his kidney to his sister Umm-e-Habiba. Both the donor and the recipient are reported to be in good health post-surgery.
The Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Professor Asghar Naqi, and MS Jinnah Hospital, Dr.
Kashif Jahangir, visited the transplant unit to oversee the procedure.
Professor Naveed Iqbal highlighted that the kidney transplant was performed free of cost in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He credited the success of the procedure to the full support of Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chairman board of Governors Gohar Ejaz, as well as the hospital administration.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court adjourns judicial complex attack case against PTI's leadership1 minute ago
-
Girls’ College delegation visits operations division under friends of Police program1 minute ago
-
WCLA organises 'Shaam-e-Sukhn'' mushaira at Pak Tea House1 minute ago
-
Ombudsman ensures Rs. 250,000 payment to PASSCO complainant1 minute ago
-
Successful free kidney transplant performed at Jinnah Hospital1 minute ago
-
NAHE launches faculty training programme for fresh PHDs at Lahore & Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of Latif Khosa's plea11 minutes ago
-
Mukesh Chawla orders crackdown on illegal dumpers in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
NUTECH launches campaign for industry-based education11 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan stresses ‘First Greeting, then Speech’ for people-friendly policing11 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to ensure patient safety in hospitals: Khawaja Salman11 minutes ago
-
JCP recommends nine names for appointment as Additional Judges LHC11 minutes ago