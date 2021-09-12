UrduPoint.com

Successful Independent Candidates To Join PTI: Sadaqat Abbasi

Sun 12th September 2021 | 09:50 PM

Successful independent candidates to join PTI: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Sunday said that all successful candidates on independent seats would join PTI in cantonments elections, which were held today.

Talking to a private news channel he said, PTI would be declared victorious after compiling final results.

He said all others parties have confined within the provinces except PTI, which was serving the masses irrespectively and again emerged as a national party.

He said, despite many challenges incumbent government with its prudent policies tackled the covid-19 situation smartly and entire world was praising its efforts on countering pandemic.

He criticized the opposition parties for their non-serious attitude on electoral reforms and never put positive suggestions on the issues of national interest.

He vowed that his party would introduce reforms in every sector as party got mandate to work better for the country.

