Successful LG candidates directed to submit elections expenditures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan has directed all the successful candidates of first phase of local bodies' elections of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to submit election expenditure details within 10 days with their respective returning officers.

The spokesman of provincial election commission in a statement here on Wednesday said that submission of election expenditure's details with the respective returning officers was must before issuance of notification of the returned candidates. In case of failure, he said, notification of the successful candidates would not be issued.