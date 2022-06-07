UrduPoint.com

Successful LG Elections Great Achievement Of KP Govt; Claims Minister

Published June 07, 2022

Successful LG elections great achievement of KP Govt; claims Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Tuesday said that holding the local body elections before all other provinces was a great achievement of KPK government.

Talking to various delegations of local bodies representatives and municipal officers at his office in Civil Secretariat Peshawar, he said that KP has become the first province to hold transparent and timely local bodies elections in the province including the merged districts.

He said local bodies elections were held in KP on realistic basis and rules were amended as per public requirements.

The Minister said that Local Government Department has been very active in preparing the local government laws and approving it from the Cabinet.

Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur assured that adequate arrangements including provision of offices, vehicles and development funds have been made for the newly elected Tehsil Chairmen and other local body representatives, adding that for the purpose required resources are being allocated in the budget of the new financial year.

He particularly appreciated the excellent performance of Sajid Gul, Secretary Coordination, Local Government Department, in providing effective assistance to the Election Commission in timely completing the delimitation process and evolving rules of business for the local body elections.

He hoped that all the officers of the Local Government Department would continue to perform their duties with teamwork.

