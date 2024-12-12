Successful Neurosurgery Performed At Nawaz Sharif Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI)'s Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital Multan Road achieved a milestone by performing its first-ever spinal surgery of Nadeem Ali, a registered worker from a local factory
It showed a commitment of Punjab Government to provide top-tier medical facilities to its registered workers. This achievement was made following a successful brain and spine surgery at Faisalabad Social Security Hospital in Madina Town. Nawaz Sharif Hospital has now begun offering both brain and spinal surgeries for the first time in its history.
Provincial Minister for Labour Faisal Ayub Khokhar and Commissioner of Social Security Muhammad Ali praised the hospital administration and the neurosurgery team for their successful efforts.
The patient had been suffering from severe pain in his back and legs, but thanks to timely intervention, surgery was able to prevent paralysis. Following the successful operation in Faisalabad, funds were allocated for similar procedures at Nawaz Sharif Hospital, as instructed by Commissioner Muhammad Ali. Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar emphasized the government's dedication to providing modern healthcare services to workers and their families, and assured that similar initiatives for brain and spine surgeries are underway at other Social Security hospitals as well.
