Successful night training launch of Ghaznvi carried: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, siad Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Thursday.

The missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 KMs.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the team for carrying the successful launch at night time.

The President and the Prime Minister have conveyed appreciation to team and felicitated the nation on the success.