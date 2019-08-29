UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful Night Training Launch Of Ghaznvi Carried: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:17 PM

Successful night training launch of Ghaznvi carried: ISPR

Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, siad Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, siad Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor here on Thursday.

The missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 KMs.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the team for carrying the successful launch at night time.

The President and the Prime Minister have conveyed appreciation to team and felicitated the nation on the success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister ISPR

Recent Stories

Bolton in Minsk for rare talks with Belarus strong ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks edge down on US-China worries

3 minutes ago

Modi endangering world peace by spreading hatred: ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Carries Out Successful Test Launch of Gha ..

4 minutes ago

Passion for cricket drives women towards umpiring

39 minutes ago

Clean, green Karachi campaign on full swing: Ali Z ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.