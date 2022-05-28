UrduPoint.com

Successful Nuclear Explosions Culmination Of Z.A.Bhutto's Programme: Sherry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer and said the successful nuclear explosion carried out by the country in Chaghi on May 28, 1998 culminated Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's programme

In a statement issued here, the Minister said, "Today, 24 years have passed since Pakistan conducted its nuclear explosions. On Youm-e-Takbeer, I pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan's nuclear programme, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto".

As soon as he became the Prime Minister, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundations of the country's nuclear program to make Pakistan's defence invincible, she added.

"Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto continued Pakistan's nuclear program despite intense international pressure. He did not cancelled Pakistan's nuclear program for the sake of Pakistan's defense and survival", Sherry Rehman said.

She added that at present, Pakistan's defense system was one of the most powerful in the world.

"There is no precedent in history for the sacrifices of PPP leaders for the defense of the country and the nation", Sherry Rehman added.

