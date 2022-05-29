UrduPoint.com

Successful Nuclear Tests Make Pakistan Invincible: IUB VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Successful nuclear tests make Pakistan invincible: IUB VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that May 28, 1998 was a historic day when Pakistan conducted successful nuclear tests and made its mark on the world.

While speaking on Youm-e-Takbeer, he said this was necessary because India had detonated a nuclear bomb a few weeks ago and wanted to establish its hegemony in the region. This was a very important decision after which the world imposed many sanctions on Pakistan but the whole world came to know that the defense of Pakistan has become invincible.

It has been proved that whenever the nation sets its destiny, no power in the world could stop it from achieving this goal.

This time on the day of Takbir, we pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state for which it was established.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, who was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan for creating SONAR software for the Pakistan Navy, further said that a strong defense is the only guarantee of peace and nuclear energy.

Nuclear power could not only be used for bombs but also to help treat various diseases and power generation. The acquisition of nuclear power was used for the well-being of humanity, such as cancer and other diseases treated with nuclear radiation. Similarly, nuclear power plants are used to generate electrical energy.

