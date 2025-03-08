Open Menu

Successful Operation By Sukkur Excise And Narcotics Department

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Successful Operation by Sukkur Excise and Narcotics Department

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A successful operation was conducted by the Sukkur Excise and Narcotics Department, Rohri Circle on Saturday foiling a smuggling attempt and seizing 15 kilograms of high-quality charas worth approximately Rs 50 lakh.

The accused, Taj Muhammad, son of Ghulam Rasool was arrested on the spot and a case was registered against him under the Narcotics Act. Further investigation is underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the network.

According to Excise Inspector Qamaruddin Siyal, the operation was carried out under the special instructions of Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Siyal praised his team for their diligence and professionalism in foiling the smuggling attempt. He emphasized that the department is committed to eradicating narcotics from Sindh and will continue to take stern action against smugglers.

The operation was widely appreciated by citizens and social circles, who demanded stricter action against narcotics smugglers. The campaign against narcotics is not only helping to protect future generations but also sending a strong message against anti-social elements.

Recent Stories

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

1 hour ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

2 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

2 hours ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

3 hours ago
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

5 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

6 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

7 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

7 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

7 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan