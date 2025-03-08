Successful Operation by Sukkur Excise and Narcotics Department

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A successful operation was conducted by the Sukkur Excise and Narcotics Department, Rohri Circle on Saturday foiling a smuggling attempt and seizing 15 kilograms of high-quality charas worth approximately Rs 50 lakh.

The accused, Taj Muhammad, son of Ghulam Rasool was arrested on the spot and a case was registered against him under the Narcotics Act. Further investigation is underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the network.

According to Excise Inspector Qamaruddin Siyal, the operation was carried out under the special instructions of Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

Siyal praised his team for their diligence and professionalism in foiling the smuggling attempt. He emphasized that the department is committed to eradicating narcotics from Sindh and will continue to take stern action against smugglers.

The operation was widely appreciated by citizens and social circles, who demanded stricter action against narcotics smugglers. The campaign against narcotics is not only helping to protect future generations but also sending a strong message against anti-social elements.