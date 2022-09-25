Successful operation of Hayatabad Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The officials of the Hayatabad Police Station have conducted a successful operation against an attempt to smuggle fake currency.

According to details, the Police recovered 0.2 million of fake Pakistani Currency from the possession of one accused arrested.

During another operation, the accused involved in selling ice was also arrested by the Police. The Police also recovered ice worth thousands of rupees. The official said that cases have been registered against the accused with further investigations in this connection has started.