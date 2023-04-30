UrduPoint.com

Successful Operation Of Pakistani Intelligence Agency : Audio Leak Of Indian Journalists Exposes Facts Behind Kashmiri's Killing In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Successful operation of Pakistani intelligence agency : audio leak of Indian journalists exposes facts behind Kashmiri's killing in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Due to successful operation of the Pakistani intelligence agency a leaked audio call between Munish Sharma, an Indian journalist, asking one of his subordinates to distort facts about the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah who died in police custody on April 27, has exposed Indian brutalities and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In the audio leak, Shrama could be heard directing Balkar Singh from Amar Ujala Newspaper, Samba, about filing of a news story to cover up the incident.

According to Indian media, Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, was arrested on April 21 for interrogation by the Indian police on suspicion of his links with Poonch attack in which several Indian soldiers were killed, was briefly released and then summoned up for interrogation on April 26, but he died in mysterious circumstances.

Locals of Mendhar area blocked the road in protest over his death.

Exposing the plan to cover up the killing of Mukhtiar Hussain was a big success of Pakistani intelligence agency. Pakistani intelligence agencies have the full capability to foil the designs of the enemy on its own soil.

According to the Wire, an Indian news outlet, the family of a 48-year-old man, who died after being named as a suspect in the Poonch attack case, has dubbed the magisterial probe ordered by the puppet IIOJK administration as an "official cover-up".

Seeking a judicial probe into the death of Mukhtiar Hussain Shah, his family alleged that the order of the magisterial inquiry was "full of discrepancies".

"The order reads like an attempt to cover up the truth. It is a farce. We reject it and demand a judicial probe," said Rafaqat Hussain Shah, Mukhtiar's brother.

"Rafaqat claimed that there were "bruises" and "black marks" on Mukhtiar's back and thighs, suggesting that he was tortured in custody. "If he has committed any wrong, let the investigators reveal the facts publicly. Why are they trying to hide the truth?" he was quoted by the Wire.

Senior superintendent of police, Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, hung up the call when the Wire asked for his comments on the case, similarly, deputy commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet, when contacted, said the matter was not within his jurisdiction now as he had been transferred out of the district.

A video on Mukhtiar's phone showed him speaking incoherently and breaking down multiple times while alleging that he, his family, and the neighbours were subjected to torture in the aftermath of the attack.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Protest Police Road Died Jammu Man April Samba Bank Limited Family Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

31 minutes ago
 Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on ..

Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on Climate Finance

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Tr ..

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE ..

Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE as part of its humanitarian ef ..

1 hour ago
 Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to ..

Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to form Boar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to form Board of Trustees for &#039;1 Bill ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.