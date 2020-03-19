UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful Paediatric Open Heart Surgery Performed At NICVD Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Successful paediatric open heart surgery performed at NICVD Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The paediatric open heart surgery procedure of a five-year old baby was successfully performed by the Paediatric Cardiothoracic surgery team of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at Sukkur on Thursday.

The open heart surgery procedure was performed free of charge by a two-member team of surgeons led-by Head of Paeds Cardiac Surgery, NICVD, Dr. Shohail Khan Bangash and Paeds Cardiac Surgeon, NICVD, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal along with anesthesiologist Dr. Amin Khuwaja, said a spokesperson of the NICVD.

The Surgeons said that the baby from Sukkur who was diagnosed to have atrial septal defect, now baby is stable and recovering.

They said when the patient's parents were told that their child would be operated upon near to their residence, were overwhelmed with joy and added the people of Sukkur and adjoining areas are jubilant over the successful open heart surgery on the baby in their area.

They said that the baby will be able to live a normal and healthy life, no different from any other child of his age.

Congratulating NICVD's surgeons team, Executive Director of NICVD Professor Nadeem Qamar stated that this is a huge achievement of NICVD to perform first paeds open heart surgery at NICVD Sukkur100 per cent free, because this major cardiac surgery used to be done only in big cities of the country or abroad.

With initiation of this cardiac surgery facilities, we will be able to provide comprehensive cardiology care to paeds patients, he said.

He further added that NICVD Sukkur which is a 300-bed specialized facility, has performed more than 650 adult cardiac surgeries so far within a short span of time while thousands of patients are being also treated free of cost.

Related Topics

Sukkur From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

51 minutes ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

1 hour ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

2 hours ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.