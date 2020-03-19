Successful paediatric open heart surgery performed at NICVD Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The paediatric open heart surgery procedure of a five-year old baby was successfully performed by the Paediatric Cardiothoracic surgery team of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at Sukkur on Thursday.

The open heart surgery procedure was performed free of charge by a two-member team of surgeons led-by Head of Paeds Cardiac Surgery, NICVD, Dr. Shohail Khan Bangash and Paeds Cardiac Surgeon, NICVD, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal along with anesthesiologist Dr. Amin Khuwaja, said a spokesperson of the NICVD.

The Surgeons said that the baby from Sukkur who was diagnosed to have atrial septal defect, now baby is stable and recovering.

They said when the patient's parents were told that their child would be operated upon near to their residence, were overwhelmed with joy and added the people of Sukkur and adjoining areas are jubilant over the successful open heart surgery on the baby in their area.

They said that the baby will be able to live a normal and healthy life, no different from any other child of his age.

Congratulating NICVD's surgeons team, Executive Director of NICVD Professor Nadeem Qamar stated that this is a huge achievement of NICVD to perform first paeds open heart surgery at NICVD Sukkur100 per cent free, because this major cardiac surgery used to be done only in big cities of the country or abroad.

With initiation of this cardiac surgery facilities, we will be able to provide comprehensive cardiology care to paeds patients, he said.

He further added that NICVD Sukkur which is a 300-bed specialized facility, has performed more than 650 adult cardiac surgeries so far within a short span of time while thousands of patients are being also treated free of cost.