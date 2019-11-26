'Successful policing only possible through public cooperation'

Police and public are two parts of the same coin and they should help each other for maintaining peace in society and effective action against anti-social elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Police and public are two parts of the same coin and they should help each other for maintaining peace in society and effective action against anti-social elements.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said this while addressing a gathering in Shams Colony. DSP Ch Baqir, SHO Shams Colony police station and notables of the area were also present in the meeting.

The SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that role of the community was important for ensuring effective policing and secure lives and property of the citizens. He said that such gathering had been organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public.

The SP (Industrial Area) said that police and public were two parts of the same coin; therefore they should help each other to arrest anti-social elements. He said people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He said that action on complaints of the citizens would be ultimate effort of the police to resolve those complaints through prompt action. He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances.

He listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve those. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

During this meeting, local people assured full cooperation to police during its checking campaign and providing details of the tenants.

The SP (Industrial Area) said that police deployment in the area would be enhanced to combat crime and strict vigilance to be also ensured through patrolling and checking measures.