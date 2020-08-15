UrduPoint.com
Successful Polio Drive Credit Goes To Mobile Teams, LEAs, Healthcare Reps: COAS

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates spoke on telephone about Pakistan's COVID-19 response and resumption of polio campaign.

Gates conveyed appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

COAS said it was a national cause and national effort for a polio free Pakistan and credit goes to the grassroots workers including mobile teams, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and healthcare representatives.

Both also discussed the safe start and efforts needed to effectively conduct polio campaign under COVID-19 environment.

Gates also appreciated Pakistan's success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints. COAS attributed the success to a true national response, executed through the mechanism of NCOC which allowed optimization of resources.

Gates reiterated the Gates Foundation's ongoing commitment 'to fight pandemics' around the world, and to support Pakistan in its goals of ending polio and improving health for every child.

