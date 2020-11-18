Successful project of palm oil production likely to produce two tons of palm oil daily: CM aide

The Palm Oil Mill under the Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development department along with operational oversight of the Sindh Coastal Development Authority (SIDA) has started palm oil production

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Palm Oil Mill under the Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development department along with operational oversight of the Sindh Coastal Development Authority (SIDA) has started palm oil production.

Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development (ECC&CD) Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited both Palm Oil Mills at Ghulamullah Town, Thatta, and Palm Oil Field in this regard along with Secretary ECC&CD Department Aslam Ghauri and DG SIDA, said a spokesperson.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the ECC&CD had planted 50 acres of palm trees in Thatta district. 'Alhamdulillah', palm trees have given record fruit which would produce two tons of palm oil per day, he added.

It will help save foreign exchange as, before this breakthrough, Pakistan's demand for palm oil was met through import mainly from Southeast Asian countries, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan spends up to 4 billion Dollars annually in its foreign exchange for the import of palm oil which is a huge amount.

He further said that owing to our efforts, the Sindh Government has allocated more land for cultivation in Thatta district after the success of the pilot project of palm oil. Now more palm trees are being planted on 1500 acres of land, he added.

He informed the media that oil has started to be extracted from the fruits of palm trees which is our great achievement. He congratulated all the staff of the ECC&CD Department and SIDA on the success of the pilot project.

He also termed the cultivation of palm and production of oil from it as a game-changer and said that the experiment of palm oil production in Sindh is viable therefore it became successful and we are happy about it.

He said that 1100 palm trees were planted on a trial basis. It is good news not only for Sindh but also for the people of Pakistan that the experience of palm cultivation and oil production has been successful.

Barrister Wahab said that after Thar Coal, the Sindh Government's Palm Oil project will also prove to be glittering precedence of the progress through local resources. Palm cultivation and oil production will bring huge investment in Thatta district and will create job opportunities for thousands of families.

He pointed out that this is the only and the first-ever project of its kind in Pakistan. Before this, no palm oil mill has been set up anywhere in the country. The saplings planted in the field were imported from China by the ECC&CD Department.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed his hope that like Thar Coal, this project would also provide employment to the local people.