Successful SSTs candidate of NTS test list notified in Abbottabad, Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :District Education Officers (DEO) Abbottabad Female and Mansehra Male Sunday displayed Secondary school Teachers (SST) merit lists those have qualified through NTS tests in their respective districts.

In district Mansehra, DEO Zahid Hussain Jadoon notified the interview date and displayed the merit list in his office where the interview of successful SST candidates would be held at Govt. No. 2 High School Manshera.

According to the notification, interviews for 11 SST general seats, 5 SST Mathematics, Physics and Bio-Chemistry each would be held at Govt. High School No. 2 Mansehra at 10 am.

The scrutiny and test of 22 successful candidates through the NTS test would be held for 11 SST General while 10 candidates each have been called for interview for the 5 seats each of physics, chemistry and mathematics.

DEO Female Abbottabad Rehana Yasmeen also notified the interview date and displayed the merit list in her office where the interview of successful SST candidates for the general seat, Maths, Physics and Bio-Chemistry would be held on 9th February at Govt. Girls Comprehensive School Abbottabad at 11 am.

After the interview and scrutiny of papers, a list would be displayed and the department would entertain complaints and appeals of candidates and after three days of the process, another list would be displayed and later after final scrutiny of the educational documents and concerned papers the recommendations would send to Director education Peshawar. All candidates were directed to bring original educational documents at the time of their interviews.