UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful SSTs Candidate Of NTS Test List Notified In Abbottabad, Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Successful SSTs candidate of NTS test list notified in Abbottabad, Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :District Education Officers (DEO) Abbottabad Female and Mansehra Male Sunday displayed Secondary school Teachers (SST) merit lists those have qualified through NTS tests in their respective districts.

In district Mansehra, DEO Zahid Hussain Jadoon notified the interview date and displayed the merit list in his office where the interview of successful SST candidates would be held at Govt. No. 2 High School Manshera.

According to the notification, interviews for 11 SST general seats, 5 SST Mathematics, Physics and Bio-Chemistry each would be held at Govt. High School No. 2 Mansehra at 10 am.

The scrutiny and test of 22 successful candidates through the NTS test would be held for 11 SST General while 10 candidates each have been called for interview for the 5 seats each of physics, chemistry and mathematics.

DEO Female Abbottabad Rehana Yasmeen also notified the interview date and displayed the merit list in her office where the interview of successful SST candidates for the general seat, Maths, Physics and Bio-Chemistry would be held on 9th February at Govt. Girls Comprehensive School Abbottabad at 11 am.

After the interview and scrutiny of papers, a list would be displayed and the department would entertain complaints and appeals of candidates and after three days of the process, another list would be displayed and later after final scrutiny of the educational documents and concerned papers the recommendations would send to Director education Peshawar. All candidates were directed to bring original educational documents at the time of their interviews.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Abbottabad Male Mansehra February Sunday All Government Merit Packaging Limited NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.