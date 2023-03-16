Successful students' interview to hold at Mastung Sub-Campus on March 22

University of Balochistan Mustung Sub Campus on Thursday displayed list of successful candidates of entry test for D From at the university and also uploaded on its website

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :University of Balochistan Mustung Sub Campus on Thursday displayed list of successful candidates of entry test for D From at the university and also uploaded on its website.

All the candidates have been informed the interview would be held on March 22 at 10 a.m at Mustang Sub Campus, they should reach the venue with their documents.