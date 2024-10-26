Open Menu

Successful Test Match Held At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Successful Test match held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Test cricket match between Pakistan and England concluded smoothly at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, thanks to the meticulous security and traffic arrangements made by the Rawalpindi Police.

A staggering 4,500 police officers and personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the event.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the Rawalpindi Police for their exceptional security arrangements, highlighting the force's continuous and diligent efforts. "The successful operation was a result of our personnel being on high alert during both the practice and match days," CPO Hamdani stated.

CPO Hamdani extended his gratitude to security agencies, district administration and civil society for their support in ensuring foolproof security, traffic management, and logistics.

