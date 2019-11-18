Successful training launch of Shaheen-1 conducted

Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-1, Inter Services Public (ISPR) press release here stated

The launch was conducted as part of a Training Exercise, which was aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Shaheen-I missile is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 kilometers.

The training launch was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers.

Troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system, ensuring Pakistan's credible minimum deterrence.