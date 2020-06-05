Successful trials of Actemra for COVID-19 conducted

Initial trials of Actemra drug, conducted in several hospitals, have shown positive results against COVID-19 while further evaluation of the medicine is under progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Initial trials of Actemra drug, conducted in several hospitals, have shown positive results against COVID-19 while further evaluation of the medicine is under progress.

This was informed by health experts in a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik held to review the clinical trial of Actemra drug for use by seriously-ill Covid-19 patients in the province on the direction of the Cabinet Committee.

They told the meeting that the trials had been conducted at PKLI, Mayo, and Services Hospitals and the medicine showed positive results, which were further being evaluated.

They said the drug could only be given to critically-ill patients with specific symptoms on the advice of doctors, whereas, ordinary coronavirus patients would not be allowed to use it.

The experts said that recommendations on the use of drug would be submitted to the Cabinet Committee and after final approval, it could be administered to critical patients with specific symptoms on the prescription of doctors.

The Chief Secretary said that all possible assistance would be provided to the experts for the clinical trial.

The meeting also reviewed, in detail, the situation of coronavirus and implementation of SOPs for its prevention.

The Chief Secretary directed all administrative and police officers to ensure that precautionary measures were implemented in bazaars and shopping malls, added that no compromise could be made on this important matter as "protection of public health and precious human lives is our prime responsibility".

The Chief Secretary appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and law enforcement agencies in implementing the SOPs so that the deadly epidemic could be controlled.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Nabil Awan, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Corona Expert Advisory Group Chairman Prof Mahmood Shaukat, Member Prof Javed Hayat, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Asad AslamKhan, Director Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Dr Tazeen Zia andofficers concerned attended the meeting.