UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Successful Trials Of Actemra For COVID-19 Conducted

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Successful trials of Actemra for COVID-19 conducted

Initial trials of Actemra drug, conducted in several hospitals, have shown positive results against COVID-19 while further evaluation of the medicine is under progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Initial trials of Actemra drug, conducted in several hospitals, have shown positive results against COVID-19 while further evaluation of the medicine is under progress.

This was informed by health experts in a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik held to review the clinical trial of Actemra drug for use by seriously-ill Covid-19 patients in the province on the direction of the Cabinet Committee.

They told the meeting that the trials had been conducted at PKLI, Mayo, and Services Hospitals and the medicine showed positive results, which were further being evaluated.

They said the drug could only be given to critically-ill patients with specific symptoms on the advice of doctors, whereas, ordinary coronavirus patients would not be allowed to use it.

The experts said that recommendations on the use of drug would be submitted to the Cabinet Committee and after final approval, it could be administered to critical patients with specific symptoms on the prescription of doctors.

The Chief Secretary said that all possible assistance would be provided to the experts for the clinical trial.

The meeting also reviewed, in detail, the situation of coronavirus and implementation of SOPs for its prevention.

The Chief Secretary directed all administrative and police officers to ensure that precautionary measures were implemented in bazaars and shopping malls, added that no compromise could be made on this important matter as "protection of public health and precious human lives is our prime responsibility".

The Chief Secretary appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and law enforcement agencies in implementing the SOPs so that the deadly epidemic could be controlled.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Nabil Awan, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Corona Expert Advisory Group Chairman Prof Mahmood Shaukat, Member Prof Javed Hayat, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Asad AslamKhan, Director Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Dr Tazeen Zia andofficers concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Progress All Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

4th meeting on Blue Economy held in chair of Ali H ..

1 minute ago

Kohat police foil weapons smuggle attempt

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority releases 283,400 cuse ..

1 minute ago

Di Maio on Trump's Idea to Invite Russia to G7: It ..

1 minute ago

Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project Will Not D ..

9 minutes ago

Two killed in incidents in Sargodha

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.